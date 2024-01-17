Floyd Mayweather Sued Over Alleged Restaurant Assault

A California man is suing Floyd Mayweather ... claiming the legendary boxer ordered one of his bodyguards to beat him up during an incident at a restaurant nearly two years ago.

Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez says the incident took place at a Yard House in Los Angeles near Crypto.Com Arena on Feb. 10, 2022.

In Martinez's lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, he says Mayweather and his Mayweather Money Team rolled into the eatery ... and caused such a large commotion, he whipped out his phone to take videos of the scene.

But, Martinez claims when Floyd noticed he was recording ... the legendary pugilist signaled for one of his bodyguards to handle the situation.

A short time later, according to the suit, the bodyguard struck Martinez, causing him to fall to the ground. The Mayweather official then allegedly wrestled with Martinez to get his phone away from him.

Martinez alleges in the suit he suffered injuries during the incident that still require treatment. He added that he's also dealing with mental suffering and emotional distress from it all as well.

He's suing Mayweather and his company ... as well as the Yard House -- all for unspecified damages.

This is not, however, the first time Martinez has brought these allegations to public light. Martinez filed a battery report with authorities when the alleged incident first went down.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports at the time, however, that a witness had contradicted parts of Martinez's story.

A rep for Mayweather, meanwhile, said Mayweather stopped by the restaurant, but left because the place was too crowded.