Crocodile Attack in Malaysia, Little Girl's Remains Found Inside Beast's Gut
Tragic news out of Malaysia -- human remains were discovered inside a massive crocodile, believed to have devoured a 6-year-old girl as she went swimming in a river.
Cecelia Julan Intik vanished after a giant croc dragged her underwater last Tuesday -- and in the search for the little girl, Sarawak Forestry Corporation experts caught and gutted 2 massive crocs ... resorting to using a tugboat and a crane to haul the heavy beasts ashore.
In the horrifying video, you can see one of the crocs being hoisted into the back of a pickup truck, and it’s enough to turn stomachs -- some of what was inside its belly spills onto the road.
After gutting the crocs, they discovered some unsettling souvenirs: human remains, including teeth and bones thought to belong to Cecelia, along with a few coins, according to local media reports.
It’s a devastating time for Cecelia’s family, especially since her sister and grandfather witnessed her being dragged under, but couldn’t do anything to stop the attack.
Some family members witnessed the croc's post-gutting examination to assist police in identifying the remains.