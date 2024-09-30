Crocodile Attack in Malaysia, Little Girl's Remains Found Inside Beast's Gut

Play video content Michael Leidig / NewsFlash

Tragic news out of Malaysia -- human remains were discovered inside a massive crocodile, believed to have devoured a 6-year-old girl as she went swimming in a river.

Cecelia Julan Intik vanished after a giant croc dragged her underwater last Tuesday -- and in the search for the little girl, Sarawak Forestry Corporation experts caught and gutted 2 massive crocs ... resorting to using a tugboat and a crane to haul the heavy beasts ashore.

In the horrifying video, you can see one of the crocs being hoisted into the back of a pickup truck, and it’s enough to turn stomachs -- some of what was inside its belly spills onto the road.

After gutting the crocs, they discovered some unsettling souvenirs: human remains, including teeth and bones thought to belong to Cecelia, along with a few coins, according to local media reports.

It’s a devastating time for Cecelia’s family, especially since her sister and grandfather witnessed her being dragged under, but couldn’t do anything to stop the attack.