Kim Kardashian & Glenn Close Hug It Out on 'All's Fair' Set

Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close appear to be 2 fashionable peas in a pod on the set of their new show ... Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama series, "All's Fair."

Check it out ... Kim and Glenn are spotted filming a scene for the new show, in which both the reality TV legend and the Oscar-nominated actress are decked out in couture from head to toe.

Play video content BACKGRID

Though, this isn't a style departure for Kim ... as the businesswoman is known for rocking a number of high-profile pieces.

In fact, Glenn is no stranger to bold fashion, either. Remember, the legendary actress was Cruella de Vil after all.

Both women appeared to don monochromatic pieces for the new scene ... with Glenn wearing a gorgeous cream capelet and Kim pulling off a striking striped suit.

While not much is known about Ryan's current project, it seems Kim and Glenn's characters are friends onscreen ... or, frenemies, at the very least. However, we do know the show is supposed to be about an all-female team of divorce attorneys ... with a huge wardrobe budget, clearly.

Play video content TMZ.com

All eyes have been on the "All's Fair" set in recent weeks, especially after Kim rolled into one scene wearing a white-hot suit -- which just so happened to match her on-set Ferrari.

Kim is obviously getting along with her costars -- including Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Glenn -- as she notably posted a laughing selfie with her new squad last month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Though, we wonder what this new project means for Kim's plan to become an actual attorney ... since she's yet to take the bar exam.