Kim Kardashian Shatters Car Window On 'All's Fair' Set

Kim Kardashian went on a rampage on the set of her new TV series, "All's Fair," with the reality star wildly swinging a baseball bat — and TMZ has obtained the dramatic video!

Check it out ... KK was shooting the violent scene in Los Angeles Monday for the upcoming Hulu legal drama in which she stars alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.

Sporting a yellow dress, black gloves and black shades, KK was filmed standing on the roof of a parked BMW and gripping the bat with both hands. She then goes to town on the luxury car, bashing the hell out of the windshield until it shatters.

Interestingly, Kim's crazy scene harkens back to Beyoncé's 2016 music video for "Hold up" in which Bey stands on the roof of a car and destroys the windshield with her own baseball bat. The song is about a woman confronting her partner about infidelity.