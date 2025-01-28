Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Shatters Car Window On 'All's Fair' Set

Kim Kardashian Bashes Car Windshield With Bat On TV Set

Published
012825-kim-kardashian-kal
BATTER UP
BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian went on a rampage on the set of her new TV series, "All's Fair," with the reality star wildly swinging a baseball bat — and TMZ has obtained the dramatic video!

Check it out ... KK was shooting the violent scene in Los Angeles Monday for the upcoming Hulu legal drama in which she stars alongside Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor.

Kim Kardashian Shatters Car Window On 'All's Fair' Set
Launch Gallery
Kim K. Goes Ham! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Sporting a yellow dress, black gloves and black shades, KK was filmed standing on the roof of a parked BMW and gripping the bat with both hands. She then goes to town on the luxury car, bashing the hell out of the windshield until it shatters.

0128-Kim-Kardashian-Hairflip
Backgrid

Interestingly, Kim's crazy scene harkens back to Beyoncé's 2016 music video for "Hold up" in which Bey stands on the roof of a car and destroys the windshield with her own baseball bat. The song is about a woman confronting her partner about infidelity.

Not sure how that relates to Kim ... but, as we said, it's interesting.

related articles