Kim Kardashian, North West Playfully Compare Heights

Kim Kardashian and North West have at least one thing in common ... the mother-daughter duo is literally the same height!

KK and NW stole the spotlight during Saint West's basketball game in Los Angeles over the weekend. The duo turned the court into a playful runway moment as they stood back to back comparing their height differences.

Kim wore a long fur coat and sunglasses while North West kept it casual and sporty in a black and pink tracksuit. 11-year-old North showed off her growth spurt with confidence.