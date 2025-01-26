Kim Kardashian, North West Playfully Compare Heights
Kim Kardashian and North West have at least one thing in common ... the mother-daughter duo is literally the same height!
KK and NW stole the spotlight during Saint West's basketball game in Los Angeles over the weekend. The duo turned the court into a playful runway moment as they stood back to back comparing their height differences.
Kim wore a long fur coat and sunglasses while North West kept it casual and sporty in a black and pink tracksuit. 11-year-old North showed off her growth spurt with confidence.
Kim and North's fun moment didn’t distract from their main focus ... cheering on Saint, who was hustling hard on the court.