Kim Kardashian Shows Off Body In New Skims Valentine's Collection

Will You Be My Valentine?

Kim Kardashian is looking ahead to Valentine's Day ... by looking at herself in the mirror ... all while wearing her new Skims collection.

The billionaire mogul is modeling the latest offerings from her shapewear company ... and she's showing off the goods ... in more ways than one.

Kim just shared a sneak peak at the Skims Valentine's Day collection on her social media pages, and she's busting out of a bunch of different red and pink tops with heart imagery.

The bottoms are hugging Kim's curves too ... just check out the gallery.

Kim's playing up the sex appeal factor as she makes the hard sell ... and she's got a pop up shop opening today in New York City, just three weeks before V-Day.

Skims enlisted another model too ... Rosé from the K-pop group Blackpink.