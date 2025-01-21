SKIMS Looks That Will Have You Feeling Like Kim Kardashian

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Lift it, sculpt it, smooth it all with these SKIMS items perfect to wear under any outfit for any occasion -- or even as the look! From shapewear to outerwear, these Kim Kardashian staples will have you feeling snatched and ready to look and feel your absolute best.

Plus, SKIMS has a range of pajamas that will have you sleeping just like Sleeping Beauty, and dresses that look good enough for a black tie event -- but without that black tie price tag!

Get shopping below!

A classic basic we all need in the cupboard, the Scoop Neck Cotton Blend Jersey T-Shirt.

Featuring a wide scoop neckline and long sleeves, this must-have style is designed in the softest cotton-blend jersey fabric that made this viral T-shirt so popular.

Customers rated the top five stars for its various colors and soft fabric.

You spend about one-third of your life sleeping, so make sure you sleep in something comfortable like Sleep Long Pajamas.

Your old pajamas just can't compete with this soft, ultra comfortable set. The slightly oversized button-up top features long sleeves, a chest pocket and piping details. The straight-leg pants have a relaxed fit and a stretchy waistband with an adjustable interior drawstring.

"These are so ridiculously comfy and cute on. Very happy I snagged these while they were on sale. I got them to wear after I give birth. Love them," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"The material is so soft and comfy," another happy customer wrote.

This is the staple dress to throw on when you don't know what to wear -- the Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress.

A classic everyday style, this square-neck maxi dress in ribbed stretch modal from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS hugs your body with relaxed comfort.

"Seriously, at my age I would never think I could pull this off and it would work but honestly, at 72, weighing 185lbs this onyx in size XL just makes me feel like Marilyn Monroe and Kim K all in one," one five-star reviewer wrote.

"So comfortable and elegant the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin," another added.

Need some last minute sculpting for your event? The Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit will have you feeling snatched within minutes.

Sculpt and punctuate your natural silhouette with this fan-favorite bodysuit that defines your waist, lifts and rounds your butt and supports your bust. With adjustable straps and cotton-lined gusset, it feels like you're wearing nothing at all!

"The bodysuit held in me in appropriately. I am 5'5" and approximately 175 lbs. I have a full figure and the bodysuit was amazing. I wear size 8. I purchased medium," one reviewer wrote.

This versatile Seamless Sculpt Strapless Shortie Bodysuit is perfect under any outfit!

Strategic stitching supports your bust in this shortie bodysuit that nips in your waist and core while smoothing your thighs comfortably.

The adjustable, convertible straps can be worn straight, halter, crosswise or not at all to go under any top you choose to wear!

"I love this!! I am a 38G/ Large and this holds my boobs nicely and it doesn’t fall while wearing it," one customer wrote.

"Perfect and light weight. Tried sizing up but the fabric wasn’t as tight as I wanted. Bought normal size and fit perfect," another added.

When you're wearing a dress or skirt with a high slit, the Seamless Sculpt Strapless Thong Bodysuit is what you need!

Sculpt and punctuate your natural curves with this strapless thong bodysuit that cinches your waist and supports your bust with strategic side and front stitching.

"I love it because it fits wonderfully," one reviewer wrote.

"Love skims, hugged me in all the right places," another added.

Who needs the gym when you can get Butt Enhancing Lifting Shorts to look like Kim Kardashian!

Designed to lift and accentuate your butt, these mid-thigh shorts feature firm compression at the thighs and a ruched seam in back.

Offering firm compression and made with nylon and spandex, these shorts will make you feel so comfortable.

"These shorts make my butt look like I have a BBL! I want every color. They lift and enhance," one reviewer wrote.

"The material feels wonderful, easy to breathe in, did not roll down, and most importantly - did not give me back fat," another added.

These Core Control High Waist Briefs are designed to contour your curves and they do just that!

You can get that desired hourglass shape with these firm-compression shaping briefs that sculpt the tummy and enhance the natural shape of your butt.

With removable and adjustable straps and made from nylon and spandex, these briefs will be your go-to every day!

Why should your boyfriend always get the comfy boxers?! Enjoy your own BOXER 3-PACK with these SKIMS boxers.

This comfortable style exudes a sporty look with fly stitching and soft cotton, making it destined to be a part of your regular rotation.

"The fabric is so comfy and these wash well," one five star reviewer wrote.

While another said they're being used as their pajamas: "They are so comfortable and soft. They are the best to sleep in."

Use it as a dress to lounge around in or wear it out, but either way get it, because this Soft Lounge Mock Neck Long Sleeve Minidress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Dressed up or down, this is the season's most-wanted mini. Made from the brand's signature ribbed stretch-modal fabric, this super soft mock-neck creation is the chicest addition to your closet.

"I love this dress. Perfect length, and I look great with this dress. I choose size small, weight 120 pounds, and not stretch. Probably I will wear soon," one happy customer wrote.

While another said, "You need this dress, it's so cute and comfy. Silky to the touch! It hugs in all of the right places and is soooo versatile. The perfect going out or date night dress!"