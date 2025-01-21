Blackpink's Rosé Rocks Sexy Pajamas for SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign

Kim Kardashian has a new Number One Girl -- the SKIMS co-founder just revealed BLACKPINK's Rosé is the face of her brand's Valentine's Day campaign ... tapping the singer to rock sexy pajamas for the occasion.

The "APT." hitmaker posed in front of the camera and showed off a bunch of different holiday-themed 'fits from the upcoming release ... from slip dresses to tanks and camis.

While Skims has partnered with a ton of notable names in the past, linking with Rosé marks a huge crossover into K-Pop for the business mogul ... as she's one of the biggest acts in the genre at the moment.

Not only did she drop her debut album in October, her lead single with Bruno Mars exploded on YouTube ... and it currently has 923 MILLION views. In other words, Kim K knows when to strike when the iron's hot.

Kardashian explained the decision to team up with the 27-year-old ... saying the musician embodies the V-Day campaign perfectly with her "elegance and energy."

As for Rosé, she said it was special to have her number called for the gig ... as V-Day is just a few days after her birthday, and the clothes make her feel "confident and beautiful."

Play video content SKIMS

It's par for the course for the global girl group -- all the members have inked massive deals with brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, YSL ... and now Skims.