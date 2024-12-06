BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa Show Love for Rosé After Debut Album Release

BLACKPINK's Rosé just became the first member of the massively popular K-pop act to release a full-length solo album ... and her groupmates couldn't be happier for her -- with Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa all sharing their support for the project.

The 27-year-old dropped the 12-track debut, "rosie," on Thursday ... and shortly after it hit all streaming platforms, her fellow Pinks were quick to let their combined 270.3 MILLION Instagram followers know she's their "Number One Girl."

Jennie -- who dropped a single of her own, "Mantra," back in October -- said she was proud of Rosé, writing, "your album is so heartbreaking, beautiful, and warm, makes me miss you very much. cant wait for the world to hear your album. love you."

Jennie also gave her reaction to the music vid for "toxic till the end" -- well, one surprising moment in particular that has all the Number Ones (Rosé's fanbase) talking.

Jisoo called on her supporters to cop the album ... adding she totally loved the "toxic" visuals as well.

Lisa, who announced her debut LP, "Alter Ego," is coming this February, promoted Rosé's big moment with her own post ... telling everyone to appreciate her groupmate's debut as much as she does herself.

Of course, the Pinks are taking a break from group activities to pursue personal endeavors ... after years of touring -- including a headliner slot at Coachella in 2023.

YG Entertainment announced plans to have BLACKPINK back on the road sometime next year ... which means the solo stuff might not be the only art the Blinks have to look forward to.