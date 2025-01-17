Kim Kardashian Teases Boyfriend In New 'Kardashians' Trailer

Kim Kardashian sounds like she's taken ... because she's teasing a new boo in the new trailer for her family's reality show.

Kim confesses, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hulu's new "Kardashians" trailer for the upcoming season six strongly hints at a new man in Kim's life. She looks into the camera and says, "Me not dating and wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

Sounds like things may be serious already ... Kim is debating remodeling a portion of her mansion so the mystery guy can have "his closet."

Kris Jenner says, "You must really like him" ... and Kim responds, "He'll be happy."

The dramatic trailer also features Khloe Kardashian reuniting with retired NBA baller Lamar Odom ... with her former flame walking in to her life armed with a bouquet of roses.

The reunion seems pretty emotional ... because Kris is on camera crying about the love of Khloe's life.

Play video content MAY 2022

Kim's only had one public relationship since her divorce from Kanye West ... a romance with Pete Davidson. They split in the summer of 2022 and Kim hasn't dated anyone else, at least publicly.