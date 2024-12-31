Kim Kardashian Ditches Walking Boot for Xmas Party, Weeks After Breaking Foot

Kim Kardashian's boots are made for walking, instead of rolling around on her blinged-out mobility scooter ... 'cause she shared a bunch of sweet family photos from her holidays -- and, it looks like her broken foot has healed.

The reality star posted a ton of pics ... including one alongside her sis, Kourtney Kardashian, in front of a fully outfitted Christmas tree -- smoldering for the camera in a form-fitting white and blue dress.

Her sis wore a sheer ensemble ... embracing what can only be described as pirate-chic -- though many fans' attention might end up much lower than her black bandana. There's a good chance Kim's left foot caught their eyes.

Still no word on what exactly happened with her foot -- however, she's obviously feeling much better if she doesn't have to rely on the boot ... at least, to snap some pics.

She's posing with her four kiddos in the photos, BTW ... even crouching down to her daughter Chicago's eye level -- something we imagine would be pretty dang hard to do with a shattered foot.

The Kardashian fam seemed to have a festive holiday season ... singing Christmas carols with her daughter North on social media -- and, Kim even dropped her own version of "Santa Baby" with the help of her brother-in-law.