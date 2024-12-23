Kim Kardashian Drops 'Santa Baby' Cover Produced by Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian made a surprise comeback over the weekend after a 13-year hiatus from the music scene ... dropping a cover of a holiday classic with the help of her brother-in-law.

On Sunday night, surprised fans by dropping a cover of the 1953 Eartha Kitt holiday classic "Santa Baby" which was produced and released by none other than Kourtney's hubby, Travis Barker and DTA Records and Columbia Records.

Kim also dropped a somewhat bizarre yet stylish music video accompanying the song which was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis by DMB Represents. In the video Kim is seen wearing a blonde wig and crawling through a disheveled house on all fours.

At one point, the front door opens and a group of carolers are at the front door serenading Kim with her own song "Jam (Turn It Up)" which she released in 2011.

The video takes an even stranger turn in the final moments when the camera lands on a creepy looking Santa holding a video recorder, who is then unmasked as "Home Alone" star, Macaulay Culkin.