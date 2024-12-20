Kim Kardashian Serves Major Holiday Glam at Christmas Outing With Khloe, Kris

No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenner crew ... and Kim Kardashian made sure all eyes were on her as she sleighed her way into the holiday season with a festive family outing!

Kim turned heads -- and maybe broke a few necks -- rocking a sizzling cherry-red leather zip-up dress with a daringly low neckline that left little to the imagination as she limped her way into Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks in L.A. Thursday with her broken foot.

Kim’s been rocking that injury for a while now, but let’s be honest -- it hasn’t slowed her down one bit. For this outing, she paired her holiday glam with a black medical boot and even brought along her trusty mobility scooter for backup, adorned with garland.

Momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner wasn’t about to let Kim steal all the festive thunder -- she strutted in rocking a snowy white ensemble paired with knee-high boots, topping it all off with her signature mega-watt smile.

Khloé Kardashian kept it matchy-matchy with Kris, rocking a sleek blazer dress paired with knee-high boots.

ICYDK, the Kardashians are known for their legendary Christmas Eve bashes -- but Kim recently revealed they're skipping it this year, and toning it down for an intimate get-together, thanks to some major construction chaos at their home.