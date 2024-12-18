Kim Kardashian Rolls Into Billie Eilish's L.A. Concert on Mobility Scooter

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting a broken foot cramp her style -- she scooted right into the Billie Eilish concert, still living her best life!

The SKIMS mogul was all about good vibes Tuesday night -- laughing, flipping her hair, and serving looks as she scooted into Eilish’s night 3 at L.A.’s Kia Forum.

Kim turned heads in a white top, leather pants, and a stack of jewelry, oozing effortless glam. But her best accessory? That scooter, of course -- 'cause only she could make that look cool.

She wasn't the only big name at the Forum Tuesday night, BTW -- Lukas Gage, Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Gray, and Noor Alfallah were just a handful of the other celebs in attendance.

The star's sister Kourtney Kardashian caught Billie’s show the night before, but she probably wished she’d been there Tuesday, because surprise guest Charli XCX hit the stage and brought the house down.