Kim Kardashian Praised by NJ Governor for Role in Helping Free Dawn Jackson

Kim Kardashian is earning props from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for her advocacy, which he says played a key role in his decision to release prisoner Dawn Jackson ... after she served 25 years for fatally stabbing a man she claimed was sexually abusing her.

Governor Murphy, who commuted Jackson’s 30-year sentence by 5 years, thanked Kim for bringing attention to the case ... explaining in an X post Monday that after reviewing the "unimaginable trauma and sexual abuse" Dawn faced, he felt her original sentence was way too harsh.

Murphy not only shared an article about Kim’s role in helping Dawn, he also highlighted that Dawn took responsibility for her actions and served her time without further incidents. He made it clear -- it was time for her to get the second chance she truly deserved.

Kim re-shared Governor Murphy’s post on her IG Stories, adding the message ... "Thank you, Governor Murphy, for your compassion. So happy Dawn will be home for the holidays."

Jackson fatally stabbed her step-grandfather in '99, and she said her public defender told her to plead guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Jackson claimed she had been sexually abused since she was a child -- but her sexual abuse testimony was never presented in court.

NJ.com reports Jackson's set to be released from prison this week ... and she'll be under parole supervision until March 2029.