Kim Kardashian Reminds Fans She's Still in Law School With Sultry Selfie

Kim Kardashian's juggling a lot -- acting gigs, her SKIMS biz, 4 kids, wild robot romances ... and still chasing her dream of becoming a lawyer.

The reality star reminded everyone she’s still in law school by dropping an IG snap Thursday of herself hitting the books -- all, of course, while looking effortlessly glam in glasses and a super low-cut bodysuit.

Kim wasn’t exactly all smiles in the pic, resting her hand on her mouth to show the legal grind is real.

ICYMI, Kim’s been chasing her lawyer dreams since 2018 in a bid to follow in her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr.’s attorney footsteps. She famously flunked the "baby bar" exam for first-year law students 3 times, before finally passing in 2021.

While Kim's still aiming to tackle the California bar exam, she’s already made waves in the legal world -- successfully campaigning for Alice Marie Johnson’s clemency and advocating for other inmates.