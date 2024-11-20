Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Gets Hands-On With Tesla Bot in Bizarre Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian’s got a new boo... and he’s fully charged -- her brand new $30K Tesla robot took the spotlight as they posed away in a wildly bizarre photo shoot.

Just peep the reality queen doing the absolute most on her IG Tuesday -- she posed topless under a puffy jacket and black stockings, casually appearing to straddle the bot’s lap in the driver’s seat of a Tesla Cybercab.

Kim was fully in her cyber-queen era during this nighttime shoot -- she amped up the tease factor by holding hands with her Tesla bot to give off some serious "date night" vibes.

Of course, Kim’s followers were scratching their heads, branding the alien emoji-captioned pics as straight-up weird.

But, let’s be real -- Kim probably doesn’t care, especially as she’s a total fangirl of Elon Musk's Tesla products! She was pulled over driving her custom Cybertruck in California last week, and she shared a vid of her Optimus “personal assistant” robot earlier this week.

