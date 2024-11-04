Humanoid Robot Walks Robot Dog in Chinese Park, Video Shows

Play video content ViralPress

Elon Musk's humanoid robots may have a run for their money ... a robot dog-walker has taken a robot pup for a stroll in a new video making the rounds online.

Check it out ... the human-looking android stomps around a dog park in China while guiding a metallic pooch on a leash. Unsurprisingly, onlookers stare as the metal man aimlessly guides the robot pup over the grass ... not that the bot pup needs to actually do its business on the ground.

Of course, this robot outing comes weeks after Elon gave a taste of his plans for an autonomous future ... which includes Tesla's Optimus "personal assistant."

During his "We, Robot" demonstration last month, Elon had several of his Optimus bots serving drinks and interacting with attendees ... making a promise that these androids will be able to babysit people's kids in the future.

Elon also debuted his driverless "Cybercab," which he rode into the headline-making event ... and allowed some of the guests to try. There was also the 20-person "Robovan," another driverless vehicle ... allegedly set to revolutionize the transportation game.

Play video content TMZ.com

No word on who the dog-walking robot and pup belong to, however ... but it doesn't appear to have the same make and model as Elon's Optimus bot.