Elon Musk's New Cybercab Will Put Uber Out of Business, Says Steve Pazmany

"Fully Torqued" star Steve Pazmany is issuing a warning in the aftermath of Elon Musk's Cybercab debut last night ... claiming the new product could be the end of Uber and other ride-shares.

TMZ's obtained video of the History Channel personality at the Hot Rod Power Tour in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he reacted to Elon's pitch for a driverless future. While the invention may be good news for the Tesla boss, Steve said the autonomous developments could mark the end of ride-share apps ... and thousands of jobs across the globe.

He added ... "I think that's going to come sooner than later. If I was an Uber driver, I'd be worried about my job right now. The future is here and to say autonomous driving isn't gonna succeed eventually ... I don't know. I'd be nervous."

Still, Steve believes people in the industry have a bit of time to brace themselves for change ... with the TV personality predicting the initial Cybercab launch will "flop."

As he put it ... he feels it's a little crazy to get into a car where you have no control, given his belief that the technology is not up to snuff just yet.

However, Elon certainly felt comfortable about the pending product ... teasing consumers Thursday evening, saying the vehicle could be available just before 2027 ... with an affordable price of $30K.

Elon also debuted Tesla's Robovan, a driverless vehicle that comfortably seats 20 passengers ... making the need for an UberXL pretty unnecessary.