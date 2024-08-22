Diddy Named Among Investors in Elon Musk's 2022 Twitter Takeover

Diddy was one of the investors who helped Elon Musk snag X -- back when it was still called Twitter -- for $44B in 2022 ... according to a newly unsealed list of the platform's shareholders.

The doc went public Wednesday ... listing nearly 100 entities as part-owners, with Diddy named under 'Sean Combs Capital, LLC' alongside other big names like Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Exactly how much the now-disgraced music mogul invested in X isn’t clear ... and as of August 2024, it’s not publicly known who still holds shares in the company.

The Washington Post was the first to make the document public.

The full unmasking comes after U.S. District Judge Susan Illston initially gave the green light for a motion filed by independent tech journo Jacob Silverman.

Silverman has stated he was seeking transparency in the public’s interest. Ex-Twitter employees have claimed in court the company violated their arbitration agreements by not paying them certain fees after Musk took over ... prompting the company to file the previously sealed list.