Swae Lee, 2 Chainz Hit Elon Musk's 'We, Robot,' Experience Optimus Robot, Cybercab

Elon Musk unveiled his self-driving vehicles Cybercab and Robovan, in addition to the talking Optimus robot, at his "We, Robot" event last night ... leaving two of hip hop's biggest salespeople, Swae Lee and 2 Chainz, floored by humankind's potential future!!!

The Tesla CEO got all the cheers from Swae when he stepped center stage on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank .... the Diamond-selling Rae Sremmurd rapper later hopped in the Cybercab, setting the destination to "New York."

On the ground floor, 2 Chainz had a full-blown conversation with Optimus -- they exchanged names, interest in sports, and the "Rich as F***" rapper even promised to BUY HIM once they become available on the market!!!

In 2026 or 2027, he'll have the chance to pull off the digital road trip when Elon starts to roll them out. Musk says he's hopeful introducing automated systems will cut down car accidents in America.

It'll be interesting if the ride will stream Tyler, The Creator's music, who recently took a swipe at Elon's technological advances at a concert ... but Swae couldn't get enough of the presentation!!!