NFL's Eric Ebron Cops Custom Cybertruck ... Tricked Out In UNC Decor!!!

If you catch Eric Ebron out in the streets soon, there's a pretty good chance you'll see him reppin' his alma mater ... 'cause the ex-tight end just copped a Tesla Cybertruck decked out in UNC decor -- and it's awesome.

TMZ Sports has learned the former Pro Bowler went to his go-to guy at Dreamworks Motorsports to get a whip that would help him show off his love for the Tar Heels ... and check it out, it sure seems the famed car customizer delivered.

You can see the fully tinted electric pickup truck is covered in satin black color change wrap and is sitting on 26-inch Giovanna Dicotto wheels, which are finished in gloss black and reflective UNC blue.

The words "Tar Heels" are also emblazoned on the side of the vehicle ... while "Eighty Five" -- an homage to Ebron's former UNC jersey number -- is scrawled across the back.

The interior, meanwhile, is completely UNC themed-out ... with the leather seats, dash and door panel covered in Carolina blue. The Tar Heels logo is also imprinted on the headrests and floormats.

The whole ride is capped off by some LED lights on the bottom -- which display different colors, including UNC blue.

No word on how much it all cost Ebron ... but Cybertrucks start out in the $81,000 range -- so we're sure it wasn't cheap.

Of course, Ebron -- who starred at North Carolina from 2011 through 2013 -- can afford most price tags nonetheless ... after all, he did make over $37 MILLION in his NFL career.