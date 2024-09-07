Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pax Jolie-Pitt Crashed Tesla Months Prior to E-Bike Accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt Wrecked Car in May ... Only 2 Months Before Severe E-Bike Crash

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt was involved in a car accident about two months before he was badly injured in an e-bike crash, TMZ has learned.

The 20-year-old wrecked his Tesla before midnight on May 19 when he crashed into a parked box truck outside RED Studios Hollywood, according to the company's incident report.

Thankfully, Pax was not hurt in that collision ... but pictures and video from the scene show the Tesla was likely totaled.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they received a call for the crash, and when they arrived, officers determined Pax was not under the influence ... adding no report was taken. The cause of the crash is unclear.

Info was exchanged between Pax and the studio ... before he was picked up from the scene by an unrecognizable driver.

As we previously reported, Pax was riding around L.A. in late July when he rammed his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at an intersection on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM ... he was then rushed to the hospital with a head injury.

Pax was released from the ICU about a week later ... and is still recovering from the scary ordeal.

We've reached out to the camps for Brad and Angelina for comment about the Tesla crash ... so far, no word back.

