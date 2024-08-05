Pax Jolie-Pitt Reportedly Released From ICU After E-Bike Crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt is feeling better after his serious e-bike crash ... he's been transferred out of the intensive care unit and is now on the mend ... according to a new report.

Sources told People mag ... the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt suffered complex trauma from the accident, and although he has been released from ICU, he still has a long road of recovery ahead with physical therapy.

The outlet said Pax and Angelina - who has been by her son's side around the clock in the hospital – gave thanks to the doctors for providing amazing medical care and emergency responders for performing quick life saving measures.

You may recall, TMZ broke the story ... Pax was riding his e-bike without a helmet along an L.A. street on July 29, when he plowed into the back of a car idling at a red light.

Our police sources told us ... the motorist hopped out to see if Pax was okay, but he wasn't. The 20-year-old had suffered a head injury with possible bleeding on the brain, as well as hip pain. Paramedics rushed Pax to the hospital for treatment.

As may know, Pax is the fourth of Angelina and Brad's six kids who regularly tools around L.A. on his e-bike with no helmet. California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle ... so we're not sure if Pax needed one for that particular ride.