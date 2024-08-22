Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Brad Pitt Motorcycle Touring Iceland, Pax's Accident Fresh in His Mind

Brad Pitt Icelandic Motorcycle Tour ... After Pax's E-Bike Crash

brad pitt main getty
Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Brad Pitt's getting back on the horse, or in this case, a hog -- taking a motorcycle adventure just weeks after an e-bike accident landed his son Pax in the hospital.

TMZ got video and pics of Brad in Iceland, prepping for his ride and covering his face with a black ski mask for warmth -- it's summer on the Nordic island, but far from balmy -- then slipping on his helmet and mounting up.

082124-brad-pitt-motorcycle-kal
HITTIN' THE ROAD
TMZ.com

Check out the video -- he pulls out of the parking lot and throttles up his speed, rolling out through the city.

BP leaves the lot accompanied by a couple other bikers ... unclear where exactly they're going, but they don't exactly seem like a fearsome motorcycle gang.

brad pitt tmz 2
TMZ.com

Pitt's motorcycle trip comes just a few weeks after Pax's nasty accident while riding an electric bike in Los Angeles. TMZ broke the story ... Brad and Angelina Jolie's son slammed full force into a stopped car in rush hour traffic.

Pax wasn't wearing a helmet at the time, and was briefly hospitalized with a minor brain bleed before doctors released him.

brad pitt pax pitt sub
Getty

Sources with direct knowledge told us Brad was very worried about his estranged son ... and, while they didn't have any direct contact, people around Pax gave Brad consistent updates.

Brad Pitt Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Brad Pitt Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, there's a big difference between father and son's ride locations and equipment -- but Pax's ordeal has to be on Brad's mind.

Still, he's cruising through his Icelandic vacay -- cautiously, one would hope.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later