Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Moves Forward With Name Change, Takes Out Ad

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, is taking the next step to ditch her dad's last name -- all so a judge can speed things up and make it all official.

Shiloh -- who just recently turned 18 -- recently took out an ad in the L.A. Times newspaper to announce she'd filed a petition to drop "Pitt" from her surname -- which is a standard legality before the court green lights a name change.

Shiloh filed to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, per the newspaper notice. It also states anyone who has objections to the petition should show up in court later this month. Otherwise, she's going forward with her plan.

As we reported ... Shiloh filed the petition as soon as she turned 18 back in May, so it’s clear she’s eager to get this name change wrapped up ASAP.

Even Shiloh's younger sister, Vivienne, dropped the "Pitt" from her last name in the Playbill for "The Outsiders" ... and her other siblings are said not to use "Pitt" either.

So, on its face ... it would appear most of the Jolie-Pitt kids aren't very close with their pops.