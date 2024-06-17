Angelina Jolie's Daughter Matches Mom's Style at Tony Awards for Father's Day

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne chose to spend Father's Day by her A-list mom's side ... hitting the Tony Awards in the Big Apple, and channeling her mama's style.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out in twinning teal ensembles Sunday to support "The Outsiders" musical -- which was nominated for 12 awards heading into Broadway's biggest night ... and which Angie is responsible for co-producing.

Angie's teen daughter is notably serving as a producer's assistant on the play, so she helped out her mom with getting it all together. And, while "The Outsiders" won Best Musical ... that might not be the only reason Viv skipped out on spending the holiday with Brad.

Remember .... BP is said to have a very complicated/strained relationship with his 6 kids with Angelina -- including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Things appear to be as tense as ever right now ... as Vivienne reportedly chose to drop the "Pitt" from her last name in the Playbill for "The Outsiders" -- a clear snub to dad Brad.

We broke the story ... her sister, Shiloh, also recently filed to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday back in May -- which was telling.

Not to mention ... their sister Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority ceremony at Spelman College last year. Angelina's son Maddox also reportedly uses just Jolie as his surname ... clearly siding with his famous mom in her fallout from Brad.

The Oscar winners split in 2016 after 12 years together ... with Angelina alleging that Brad abused her and their children during a private flight prior to the breakup. The actor was later cleared of child abuse allegations by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services and was not charged following an FBI investigation ... and always denied the claims.

