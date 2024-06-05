Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Teen Daughter Reportedly Drops 'Pitt' From Playbill

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt appears to be following in her older sister's footsteps -- dropping her pop's last name professionally in a Broadway playbill, something she reportedly asked for.

The 15-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is currently working as a producer's assistant for the Broadway show 'The Outsiders' -- and, of course, she gets a credit in the playbill ... except it's written as "Vivienne Jolie," nothing more.

ET cites a source who claims the change isn't due to a lack of space ... instead, VJP apparently asked to leave "Pitt" off -- another of Brad's kids seemingly sending a message.

BTW ... Angelina serves as a producer on the musical -- and may even be the producer Vivienne is serving as an assistant to ... it's just unclear. But, if that turns out to be the case ... it's certainly interesting, especially from Brad's POV.

Play video content 5/31/24 TMZ.com

The big news here though ... Vivienne's apparently done with her dad, just like her sis Shiloh seems to be -- who legally changed her name and also dropped "Pitt" from the picture.

We broke the story ... Shiloh filed to cut her last name in half legally on her 18th birthday -- a move it seems SJ had been thinking about for a while, and one of the first decisions she made as a legal adult. Jolie's older daughter Zahara, also doesn't use the name these days FWIW, but Shiloh was the first to make the decision legal.

Basically, it seems the kids are trying to put distance between themselves and their dad ... a divide that's only grown wider since the two parents filed for divorce back in 2016.