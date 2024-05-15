Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Dance Up a Storm in New Clip

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still dancing through their divorce drama ... but their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is out there boogying down like there's no tomorrow.

Check it out ... a video posted by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shows Shiloh not just dancing, she's dripping in sweat and owning that dance floor like a pro.

She's doing a full-blown routine here -- popping and locking and busting out a ton of cool moves.

As you can see, Shiloh's taking over the studio here ... rolling on the ground, grooving solo to "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo.

She's getting serious kudos for her skill ... with people commenting her dance sequence was freeing to watch and praising her confidence. This is one of the few times we've seen Shiloh in this kind of environment -- so it's definitely noteworthy, especially since she's good!