Brad Pitt Countersued in Winery Case, Allegedly Made It a Personal Piggy Bank

Brad Pitt is being countersued by the company Angelina Jolie is trying to sell her winery shares to -- and they're claiming he's been misappropriating funds and being deceitful.

The actor just got slapped with a countersuit by Tenute del Mondo ... which Brad already sued by claiming they had no right to receive Angie's shares in Chateau Miraval, and which has been dragging on in court for a while.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tenute has now filed its own claim against Brad and his company -- alleging they have been using Chateau Miraval as a personal piggy bank for years ... and cutting into their own bottom line as new co-owners of the winery.

Tenute claims Brad has been siphoning tons of cash from the winery business to fund his own ventures and passion projects ... including using more than $1 million to renovate a pool that only he uses, as well as paying for a recording studio, a cosmetics line and a gin brand he's investing in.

Tenute says BP and co. have been hiding much of this activity in the books ... and that even now, Brad won't fork over the full finances.

They're claiming Brad has also shut them out of the business operations in general -- and is making their involvement with winery next to impossible as he continues to battle his estranged wife in court. Of course, they've been going back and forth at length for a while.