Brad Pitt Calls BS on Angelina Jolie's Restrictive NDA Argument in Winery War

Angelina Jolie is unnecessarily making a big fuss over a non-disclosure agreement Brad Pitt wanted her to sign ... at least according to Brad who says she, and all celebs, sign these all the time.

The exes are still warring over Miraval, the French winery they co-own, and Brad just filed docs in that dispute ... refuting Angie's claim she walked away from an agreement to sell her share of the winery to Brad, because he insisted she sign a strict NDA.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Brad doesn't deny wanting her to sign one, but he says there's nothing onerous or broad about the NDA he presented her. In fact, he says it's pretty rich for Angelina to complain, because her lawyer "proposed an even broader, mutual non-disparagement clause" to Brad in connection with their divorce.

As for why he wanted her to sign one for the Miraval deal -- he says it's just good business sense. According to the docs, they both agreed an NDA was necessary to "protect the reputation of the Miraval brand."

Translation: Brad didn't want to buy her half of Miraval, and then have her trash him in public, thereby, hurting the business.

In these new docs, filed Thursday in L.A., Brad asks the judge to force Angie to hand over other NDAs she's signed, plus the ones she's asked other people to sign -- all to prove there's nothing especially bad about the one he proposed.