Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Abused Her Before 2016 Plane Incident

Angelina Jolie is floating new allegations against Brad Pitt -- claiming he'd roughed her up before the plane incident that ended their marriage ... but we're hearing a different story.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Angie's attorneys levied a heavy accusation against her ex -- namely, that he'd allegedly physically abused her before their incident in the sky in September 2016 ... which Angelina has maintained involved Brad putting hands on their kid.

We know Brad's denied that, and that the authorities cleared him of wrongdoing -- but Angelina has continued to insist it happened ... including here, where her attorneys say the abuse AJ claims to have endured via Brad actually pre-dated whatever happened in 2016.

They write, "While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."

Angelina and her team do not detail what allegedly occurred pre-2016, but they're certainly hinting there's more to tell ... from her side anyway.

The reason this is even coming up right now is because Angelina's lawyers have filed a motion in the ongoing winery case Angie and Brad are still involved in -- with BP suing Angie for trying to sell her shares of their winery, Château Miraval, to a third party.

What her team filed this week, if granted, would force Brad's camp to fork over communications which Angie's team believes will help sell their argument -- that Brad allegedly refused to let her sell her winery shares without signing a reworked NDA.

Angelina's lawyers say they believe Brad has been trying to muzzle Angelina further by having her sign a more expansive and meticulous NDA -- in what they claim is an effort to stop her from leaking any info that might be damaging to Brad.

Her team claims she was down to sign a standard NDA in her original offer to sell him her shares -- but claims he backpedaled and wanted it tightened up amid their custody dispute.

As for Brad's side ... we're hearing the exact opposite from everything Angie's claiming.

Someone close to Brad tells us what Angelina's doing here is par for the course -- in which a decision doesn't go her way, and she puts out false and misleading info like this to change the narrative and confuse the public ... especially for a case like this playing out in court.

We're told Brad knows the claims she's making don't hold any water -- because they've already been litigated in family court, with a judge giving him 50/50 custody of their children. In other words, if these abuse claims were true ... a judge wouldn't have done that.

In terms of Angie's claims about the NDA -- we're being told Brad and co. proposed a more narrow NDA that really only focused on their business ... and that Angelina is the one who wanted a broader NDA preventing both of them from disparaging the other.