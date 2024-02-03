Brad Pitt Flexes Gen-Z Era Look in Bucket Hat, Crocs

Brad Pitt's aging like fine wine ... or perhaps a fine White Claw -- 'cause he stepped out in Florida in a Gen-Z-approved 'fit.

Check it out ... the 60-year-old slayed in an all-white ensemble on Thursday complete with a couple of the younger generation's favorite accessories -- a bucket hat and Crocs.

If you don't know ... the younger generation is obsessed with looks like these -- especially Crocs which has partnered with properties like NASCAR and Pixar to appeal to young audiences.

Matched to a fuzzy sweatsuit, BP looked not only stylish but comfy as hell while hopping into his black SUV.

Now, as to why Brad's sporting this fun, contemporary style ... we've got a few ideas -- starting with his six kids.

The movie star's got six kids he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie ... the oldest, Maddox, is 22, and the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, are 15 -- so, it's entirely possible he's trying to match their own fire styles.

On top of that ... our boy Brad's got more rizz than almost anyone in the celeb dating game right now -- he's been linked to the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski since his 2016 divorce -- and he's got a new lady in his life.

She's not pictured in these photos ... but we know he's been dating Ines de Ramon -- a jewelry designer with exquisite taste. So maybe Brad's upping his style game with some newer outfits to keep impressing her.

Not that he's got to keep doing that ... the couple have reportedly been dating since late 2022 and we've seen them lookin' madly in love at his 60th birthday back in December.

There's an old joke Pitt's a man who always matches his GF ... so we'll have to see if Ines tries to pull off the tracksuit too!

