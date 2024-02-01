Donald Glover Says Brad Pitt Skirted Advising Him On 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Reboot

Brad Pitt ain't about giving away his acting secrets ... just ask Donald Glover.

Donald's starring in the new series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" alongside Maya Erskine -- a reboot of the 2005 film starring Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but Donald says the megastar wasn't exactly keen on passing on the torch.

Donald said Brad skirted giving him advice for the high-octane action series. He was on the 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon when he revealed a meeting with Brad didn't amount to much.

In fact, he says Brad didn't dish out any actual pointers on how Glover could take on the role. DG added, he "kind of Brad Pitted his way out of it" -- in Layman's terms, he just charmed his way through their interaction, and let him know he'd do a great job.

It's no surprise Glover was fishing for advice from Brad -- especially since "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was a runaway hit on the big screen ... with its leads having spectacular onscreen chemistry and even falling in love IRL while filming -- something Glover's costar Maya said put heaps of pressure on her.

Maya said they were asked to "sex it up" for the show ... with a photog from the show's promo shoot even asking them to channel their inner sexual animal -- which she says was a worm.

Not really the vibes he was going for, Maya!!

Play video content TMZ Studios