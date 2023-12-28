Donald Glover Says New Childish Gambino Album Coming 'Soon'

Play video content TMZ.com

Childish Gambino fans might not have to wait much longer for new tracks, despite no album in over 3 years ... 'cause Donald Glover tells us new music is on the horizon.

We got Donald -- or, as he's known in the music world, Childish Gambino -- leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York, and we asked him about his different methods for laying out genre styles in his albums ... but that's not the kicker here.

On his way into his ride, we asked what's next for him ... and with a bit of a smirk, he tells us he's been working pretty hard in the studio -- and the album is coming "soon."

Fans obviously have reason to rejoice here ... especially because Childish Gambino's last album, "3.15.20," dropped in March 2020 ... still, the guy hasn't been totally radio silent since then, to be fair.

He and KIRBY cranked out an EP earlier this year for his show, "Swarm," which he created along with Janine Nabers ... and last year his other show, "Atlanta," wrapped its final season.