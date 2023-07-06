Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Drake Disses Childish Gambino's 'This Is America'

Drake to Childish Gambino Your 'Overrated, Over-Awarded' Hit Is a Lowlight Prop in My Show!!!

7/6/2023 3:15 PM PT
Drake took a shot at Childish Gambino during the opening night of his "It's All a Blur" tour, which, for all intents and purposes could be considered a long-delayed clap back!!!

CG previously admitted his Grammy Award-winning track "This Is America" was originally framed as a Drake diss before he turned it into a protest anthem, and Drizzy didn't let that slide.

Fans combing through Wednesday night's concert footage from inside Chicago's United Center discovered Drake emblazoned the side of the stage with the message ... "The overrated and over-awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record."

Drake's sub was definitely intentional, the CG-targeting caption went up as he performed his 2011 hit "Headlines" ... a track that outlines how he's always the center of news.

Night one was definitely one Drake Stans will remember for ages. 21 Savage also took the stage and the Canadian rapper debuted holograms of himself and the late Virgil Abloh ... and also got pelted by a cell phone.

Childish Gambino might wanna rethink that diss track, after all.

