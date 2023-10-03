Donald Glover Sees Positives in AI, Has Faith in Humanity

Most artists have been scoffing at the use of artificial intelligence, but not Donald Glover -- he thinks there's plenty of upside to the technology ... with some fine-tuning of course.

DG revealed Tuesday he's on the brink of returning to the music scene in a new interview with Complex, which could reintroduce his Childish Gambino alter-ego.

When the topic of AI came up, DG says he shares the same general concern about computers interfering with human society, but thinks if the current AI movers and shakers refocus as a team and use their tools to actually fix common problems ... the outcome could be positive.

Grammy-nominated artists such as Khalid have told TMZ Hip Hop they predict AI will replace vocal talents -- but DG thinks it won't be AI that takes jobs, it'll be a human who's good at using AI getting promotions.

Speaking of the Grammys, the viral AI Drake and The Weeknd track recently had its chances shot down for being nominated next year, slowing the movement a bit.

DG also called for government fail-safes -- he doesn't think AI should progress without proper legislation, but then again ... you never know with lawmakers these days!!!

Neil deGrasse Tyson also gave us an astrophysicist's take on AI, saying it won't be the death blow to humanity many fear.