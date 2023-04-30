JoJo Says Music Biz Should Embrace AI-Generated Tracks, It's The Future
4/30/2023 12:30 AM PT
JoJo isn't as concerned as the rest of the music industry when it comes to AI-generated tracks, saying folks should learn how to use the technology as an advantage ... cuz it's not going anywhere.
We caught up with the singer in NYC Wednesday where she spilled her thoughts on the uptick of robots in music ... which has taken the internet by storm as of late.
JoJo says the concept is actually pretty interesting, and could have some benefits to be used in the studio for harmonies and backgrounds. As far as JoJo is concerned, there's no stopping AI tunes, so people should figure out how to use 'em.
This song is VIRAL on all platforms right now.— Mitchell Cohen (@MitchellLandon) April 16, 2023 @MitchellLandon
But I think it's all a genius marketing stunt...
Not by Drake, but by a SaaS startup.
Here's a 30-second summary of the ai Drake song and my prediction of who's behind it. 👻 pic.twitter.com/puklgqjElZ
Of course, not all artists see it like JoJo. Drake's label ripped the idea after multiple AI-generated Drizzy tunes began trending. Before that, Universal Music Group had to remove an AI song featuring Drake and The Weeknd.
Other artists like Khalid agree the technology is inevitable, but unlike JoJo, he's not a fan.
One thing JoJo's not so sure about when it comes to AI music is what role they may play on new artists and royalties in the future ... certainly something that might be too early to tell.