Drake's Pissed About AI Drake Ice Spice 'Munch' Mix, 'The Final Straw'

Drake This Means War, AI!!! Pissed About 'Drake Bot' Doing Ice Spice Track
4/14/2023 11:16 AM PT
Drake isn't going for AI technology mimicking his vocals to rap Ice Spice's "Munch" ... and now his label, Universal Music Group, aiming to take down ALL AI versions of its artists.
On Friday, Drizzy drew the line in the sand after his faux Ice Spice mashup surfaced ... calling it the "final straw" in a haystack of artificial art.
Drake's reaction aligned with the new report that UMG demanded Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and all streaming platforms block AI versions of their artists and their copyrighted songs.
Universal Music Group has told streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple, to block artificial intelligence services from scraping melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted songs https://t.co/wSvrnVjUH9— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 12, 2023 @FinancialTimes
UMG is calling the clean-up a "moral and commercial" responsibility to the industry, but not everyone shares the same pessimism on the topic.
We recently caught up with Bu Thiam, an exec at Columbia Records who said AI could be a cutting-edge tool artists can use in the future. He also shared the harsh reality it might be too late to put the genie back in the bottle at this point!!!