Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Injured in Bicycle/Car Accident

Pax Jolie-Pitt In E-Bike Accident with Car ... Hospitalized for Head Injury

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is one lucky guy after police say he smashed his electric bicycle into a car on a busy L.A. street ... TMZ has learned.

The 20-year-old was riding Monday on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM -- so, rush hour on a heavily trafficked street -- and as he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection ... according to law enforcement sources.

We're told the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and witnesses tell us Pax was experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury ... so, he was rushed to an L.A. hospital for treatment.

We're told medics feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, but the latest word is that Pax is stable, and might be able to go home sometime tonight.

Pax -- the 4th of Angelina and Brad's 6 kids -- has been seen recently cruising around L.A. on a BMX-style e-bike, and almost always without a helmet.

Pax Jolie-Pitt enjoys a ride on his electric bike
California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle ... so, it's unclear if he needs one with that particular ride. What is clear, is a helmet would've come in handy during today's accident.

Pax has dabbled in acting ... landing a voice over role in "Kung Fu Panda 3" and uncredited role in his mom's Disney flick, "Maleficent."

We've reached to Angelina's reps for comment, but no word back yet.

