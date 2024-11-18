Kim Kardashian Introduces Fans to Her New Tesla Optimus Robot 'Friend'

Kim Kardashian has turned to technology for companionship ... the reality TV star has gotten her hands on her very own Tesla robot.

Check it out ... the SKIMS founder posted on X her interaction with her brand-new Optimus "personal assistant" robot, which Elon Musk introduced at his Tesla presentation last month.

Kim seemed pretty smitten with the robotic companion, trying out a handful of the android's features in a new video.

At the start of the clip, Kim greeted her new robot with a wave ... getting a swift hello from the bot in return. The mother of 4 then asked if the robot was able to complete a heart shape with her ... voicing her shock when the droid offered up his hand to pull off the action.

Kim proceeded to grill the robot with some basic questions ... with the automaton showing off his range of motion -- including a running motion, doing the hula, and raising the roof.

She wrote ... "meet my new friend 🦾🤖 @Tesla."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum further documented her interactions with the Tesla bot ... posting on her Instagram Stories some of the robot's other antics.

Kim isn't the first celebrity to get up close and personal with one of the Tesla droids. During the tech company's "We, Robot" event in October, rapper 2 Chainz had a one-on-one conversation with one of the futuristic machines -- though it was later revealed a Tesla employee was controlling the robot remotely. Elon has previously said the Optimus units will cost somewhere between $20K and $30K.

KK is a known fan of Tesla products ... owning one of the coveted Cybertrucks -- though, the vehicle got her in a bit of trouble last week.