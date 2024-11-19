Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Collab With Dolce & Gabbana Crashes Site

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration site was the least interesting to look at for about 15 minutes ... fully crashing not long after going live.

The reality TV star launched the new collab Tuesday morning, and the site was quickly plagued with an "unexpected server error" message minutes later ... likely due to the high demand.

Kim has pulled out all the stops to promote her new project with Dolce & Gabbana ... even recruiting sister Kourtney Kardashian for the ad campaign. The sisters famously feuded over the high-end fashion brand ... when Kim worked with D&G mere months after Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana hosted Kourt's Italian nuptials to Travis Barker.

Clearly, the bad blood is all behind them, as Kim and Kourtney posed together for several shots in looks inspired by the luxe fashion house.

The new SKIMS launch features tanks, bras, leggings, and underwear all printed in a bold leopard design ... made popular by D&G.

The collection also includes a number of high-end dresses, too ... including one black bodycon dress priced at $498. Kim is also selling a chic bodysuit -- offered in both black and leopard -- for a whopping $298 ... a bit pricier than her normal offering.

This wasn't unexpected, however, as Kim is now dipping her toe into the luxury market.

Her site is also up and running again ... though, it's unclear how long the inventory will last.