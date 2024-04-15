Kim Kardashian Sizzles in New SKIMS Swimwear Campaign

Kim Kardashian is clearly ready for summer ... heating things up in new pics for her latest SKIMS swimwear campaign.

The reality star put on a sizzling display in these new pics she and her team just dropped -- rocking a strapless monokini featuring a snakeskin pattern. In another shot, Kim models a matching snakeskin halter dress, which perfectly accentuates her curves.

The whole snakeskin thing seems to be the trend for summer ... as KK also poses in a two-piece which also features the distinguished print.

For those seeking a more classic swimsuit ... SKIMS is offering up a red one-piece reminiscent of the swimsuits made famous by "Baywatch."

Kim first shared a glimpse at her upcoming drop during her Turks and Caicos getaway with sisters Khloe and Kourtney. She wore the snake print triangle top ... while Khloe rocked the scoop-necked one-piece in the same pattern.

Kim's enlisted the help of major stars for her most recent SKIMS campaigns -- Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, Lana Del Rey, etc. -- but this time around ... she did it all by herself.