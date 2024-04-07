Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian Wears Bikini on Vacay with Sisters, Draws Bianca Comparison

Kim Kardashian Flaunting Tiny Bikini in T&C ... Kourtney, Khloe By Her Side

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in the Turks and Caicos
Kim Kardashian's takin' "suns out, buns out" to heart ... baring all in a tiny bikini while on vacay with Kourtney and Khloe -- and drawing comparisons to Bianca Censori.

The totally hot trio hit the beaches in Turks and Caicos ... and Kim wasted no time in stripping off her clothes, donning a cowboy hat and hopping into the cool water.

Just check out the pics ... Kim's soaking up the sun while doing some deep lunges on the shore -- with Kourtney on the sand next to her, getting a tan.

Khloe went with a slightly more conservative look throwing on a one-piece ... though it didn't appear to cover her backside one bit.

The group's clearly enjoying their R&R ... and, Kim's even posted scenic shots from the shore around sunset -- including a few where she threw on a white sports bra.

All of the skimpy clothes has some people thinking about her ex Kanye West's new lady love Bianca Censori ... and, all her risqué outfits.

We've followed the fashion evolution closely ... from covering herself with just a pillow in Italy to straight-up flashing her vagina in Paris, Bianca's totally pushed the envelope with her outfits.

Seems like Kim's givin' Bianca a run for her money ... and, we're sure it'll only fuel the "who's hotter" debate more.

