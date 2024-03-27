Kim Kardashian Sued By Late Artist Donald Judd For Furniture Lies

Kim Kardashian is being sued by the estate of a renowned artist, which claims she promoted a bunch of furniture she claims he made ... but none of it was his.

The Estate of Donald Judd -- an artist famous for sculptures and uniquely designed pieces, including furniture -- alleges a video Kim posted in 2022 where she gave a tour of her SKKN office ... highlighted a table and a set of chairs she bragged were Judd originals.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the Estate claims Kim got this furniture from a company called Clements Design -- also a defendant -- but it's unclear if Kim knew the pieces weren't the real deal.

Unfortunately for Kim, the Estate claims these items were knockoffs, and because Kim touted them as the real McCoy ... it led people and media outlets to think that the pieces were designed by Judd.

The Estate says because of the publicity her video got, it's tarnished Judd's reputation and legacy.

The Estate wants Kim to take the video down, retract her claims the furniture was Judd originals, and they want profits from Clements Design.