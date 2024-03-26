Kim Kardashian Rocks a Bianca Censori Look, So Say IG Fans

Kim Kardashian stunned several of her fans this week, 'cause she nearly turned herself into a near replica of Kanye West's current wife, Bianca Censori. ... so say her IG fans anyway.

KK uploaded an IG photo of herself sporting brown tights with no top, partially exposing her breasts under a gigantic fur coat -- something she seems to have been wearing while in Paris a couple weeks ago ... but which she just debuted now.

She also donned black sunglasses with her hair slicked back, making her almost the spitting image of Bianca. The similarities in their appearances shocked some people, who wrote a series of comments about Kim's Bianca look-alike pic.

Here were some of them ... "Kim censori!!! Kim what are you doing?!?!” "It's giving Censori." "When you are sending a msg to your ex 👀😂" "Inspired by Censori." "Why is she trying to look like Kanye's wife?"

As you know, Bianca has been gallivanting around the world lately while publicly flaunting her privates with Ye at her side. The couple has been inseparable since tying the knot in 2022.

Play video content 03/12/24 Instagram / @djpharris

Yet, Kim, who was married to Kanye for 7 years before getting divorced, seems to be getting along with Bianca, at least on the face of things. The women recently were spotted together at Ye's listening party in San Fran.