Kim Kardashian More Popular Than Bianca Censori Search-Wise Despite Hype

Kim Kardashian might feel like an also-ran these days in comparison to Bianca Censori -- who's the "it" girl right now -- but in terms of who's getting searched more ... it's the OG.

We were curious which of these ladies people were flocking to their computer screens to see more of these days -- figuring it might be BC because of all these wild outfits and style choices she's been flaunting lately with Kanye West -- but as turns out ... we were wrong.

According to some basic Google Trends data ... it would appear Kim K is actually the one who's been searched more on the platform over the past 90 days -- a period in which Bianca's popularity, visibility, and mainstream appeal has unquestionably soared.

Take a look at this chart for yourself to see the results -- it shows that Kim (in red) has had more consistent and more prevalent searches dating back to Dec. 19 ... and while Bianca has had lots of peaks over the past few months, Kim's beating her more often than not.

The data also shows how the searches between these ladies -- with their full name being the key terms in question -- break down across the entire U.S. ... and KK tops BC in all but 1.

Looks like the state of Wyoming has had more "Bianca Censori" Google searches than "Kim Kardashian" in the past 90 days ... which is a bit random. But hey, they like what they like!

Then again ... Kanye did have a whole ass ranch out there, so maybe it's just Ye love.

In any case, there's no question that Kim's more popular than Bianca as far as Google's concerned -- but even for a tool like Semrush (which specializes in keyword research and analysis, and which we have access to) Kim takes the cake there as well ... kinda handily.

We ran their respective first and last names on that as well -- and Semrush crapped out some interesting insights ... namely, over a 12-month period, Kim has a monthly average of 1 million searches for her name ... whereas Bianca clocks in at 673k in the same window.

The Semrush breakdown also notes Kim's name is one of the most challenging keywords to compete for online -- pegged at 100% difficulty, while Bianca sits at 53% currently.

Kim's average searches -- again, just for their first and last names together, as a unit -- are much more flush and level over a 12-month span in terms of trending ability ... and Bianca's searches are more up and down, with very high highs and low lows. So, more scattered.

Play video content 03/12/24 Instagram / @djpharris

Point is ... it would appear Kim's years of branding and name recognition are paying off when it comes to what people are looking up online as it pertains to her and Bianca -- which we suppose makes sense, since she's a legacy celeb and has been around for ages now.

Bianca, on the other hand, is fairly new to the Hollywood scene ... so her numbers are pretty impressive considering where she came from -- relative obscurity, that is.