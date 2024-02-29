Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Off Bare Breasts in Very Sheer Top

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is once again letting it all hang out -- and now, everything's on the table ... from top to bottom, she's showing the world what she's made of.

Bianca and Ye hit up a restaurant over in Paris Wednesday night -- and she wasn't shy about her body, not that she really ever is. She was wearing a VERY see-through top, which showed off her bare breasts. Yes, it's pretty easy to see her nipples here.

Not just that ... but you can also see her vagina, and butt -- depending on the angle.

The couple also shared some tender PDA moments inside the eatery, snuggling up along a wall ... and afterward, Ye followed her out to a waiting van as she put all her assets on display.

No shame in Bianca's game -- that much has been made quite clear.

Once they got in their ride, Kanye and Bianca took a few moments to chill ... sitting in the back seat as photogs snapped away. She didn't shy away from the attention -- neither did he.

The moment of reflection seemingly came right around the time of Kanye's latest public demand of Kim Kardashian ... when he posted -- then deleted -- a statement on IG calling on his ex-wife to take their kids out of the ritzy private school they all attend in California.

It's interesting ... Bianca was covered up earlier in the day when she went out in long coat ... but by nightfall she was in the mood to go nude. She's been doing this all week, BTW.

Remember, we saw Bianca showing off her bare butt and vagina earlier this week in Paris, where fashion week is in full swing, and now she's adding her nipples to the mix.

Her outfits last week in Italy were just as eye-popping -- although, here in France ... she's upped the ante and gotten even more risque than perhaps any other outfit she's rocked.

She's definitely looking like a typical Kanye muse -- and she appears to be loving every minute of it.

