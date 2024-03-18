Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Partners w/ College Hoop Stars For March Madness

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is getting deeper into basketball ... this time the brand is partnering with six of the top college hoopers in the world to serve as models for their men's line ahead of the NCAA Tournament!

The billionaire entrepreneur shared video on Instagram the day after Selection Sunday ... announcing the campaign.

The clip features several of the best CBB players wearing Kim K's new Men's Terry loungewear, including Arizona guard Caleb Love, Paxson Wojcik from UNC, and Donovan Clingan ... who won a National title with UCONN last season.

Hunter Dickinson -- who transferred to Kansas from Michigan this season -- and Duke's guard Jared McCain are also involved.

It's just Kim K's latest foray into sports ... remember, she recently teamed up with stars from the NFL, NBA, and MLS, including Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Neymar Jr.

Kim also featured Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and their two kids ... promoting their 2023 Christmas attire.