Bianca Censori Covers Up in Fur for Dinner with Kanye and North West

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, engaged in a shocking coverup Saturday night, hiding her body under a fur coat ... presumably because they were chowing down with North West.

Ye, Bianca and his 10-year-old daughter hit up Nobu. and BC arrived in a full, furry coat and leggings to boot!

North was into the attention as they arrived, smiling at the paparazzi. Kanye and Bianca ... not so much.

Bianca's fit is in sharp contrast to what she has not been wearing lately -- namely, clothes.

She stopped shoppers dead in their tracks a few days back, wearing very little as they grabbed some grub at the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in L.A.

Bianca's dad is none too pleased about what's happened to his architect daughter, who almost never utters a word in public. According to the Daily Mail, he called her a "trashy naked trophy pony."

Kim Kardashian has been interacting with Bianca at a few events lately, and maybe KK got in her ear.